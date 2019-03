The Latest On A Deadly Cyclone That Ripped Through Southern Africa A powerful cyclone tore across southern Africa late last week and the scale of destruction is only now becoming clear. Mozambique's president says as many as a thousand people may have died.

The Latest On A Deadly Cyclone That Ripped Through Southern Africa Africa The Latest On A Deadly Cyclone That Ripped Through Southern Africa The Latest On A Deadly Cyclone That Ripped Through Southern Africa Audio will be available later today. A powerful cyclone tore across southern Africa late last week and the scale of destruction is only now becoming clear. Mozambique's president says as many as a thousand people may have died. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor