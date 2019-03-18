Comedian Mo Amer On The Refugee Experience, #MeToo And Touring The World

Comedian Mo Amer joins NPR's Sam Sanders to talk about his experience emigrating from Kuwait to Houston as a young boy, and the almost-constant code-switching he did growing up.

Amer also shares his thoughts about how he thinks #MeToo has changed the comedy world.

This episode contains explicit discussion about sexual issues pertaining to the #MeToo movement.

This episode was produced and edited for Broadcast by Anjuli Sastry and Alexander McCall.