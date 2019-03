Semiautomatic Weapons Have No Place Here, New Zealand Parliament Member Says Rachel Martin talks to Nicky Wagner, a member of New Zealand's Parliament, about last week's mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch. There are calls for gun law reforms.

