Cyclone Leaves A Trail Of Death And Destruction In South Africa Southern Africa was hit by a cyclone that tore across the region destroying communities, a vital port, roads and bridges. Hundreds died. Mozambique's president says the death toll may exceed 1,000.

Cyclone Leaves A Trail Of Death And Destruction In South Africa Cyclone Leaves A Trail Of Death And Destruction In South Africa Cyclone Leaves A Trail Of Death And Destruction In South Africa Audio will be available later today. Southern Africa was hit by a cyclone that tore across the region destroying communities, a vital port, roads and bridges. Hundreds died. Mozambique's president says the death toll may exceed 1,000. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor