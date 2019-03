Appeals Court In Virginia To Hear Arguments In Trump Hotel Lawsuit As one of the emoluments lawsuits against President Trump goes before an appeals court, ethics controversies have become a persistent cloud over the White House, federal agencies and Congress.

Appeals Court In Virginia To Hear Arguments In Trump Hotel Lawsuit Appeals Court In Virginia To Hear Arguments In Trump Hotel Lawsuit Appeals Court In Virginia To Hear Arguments In Trump Hotel Lawsuit Audio will be available later today. As one of the emoluments lawsuits against President Trump goes before an appeals court, ethics controversies have become a persistent cloud over the White House, federal agencies and Congress. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor