Nebraska's Flood Damaged Highways Are An Immediate Concern Nebraska officials face millions of dollars in repairs after floods inundated parts of the state. Repairs to bridges and highways could take months or years to finish.

Nebraska's Flood Damaged Highways Are An Immediate Concern Nebraska's Flood Damaged Highways Are An Immediate Concern Nebraska's Flood Damaged Highways Are An Immediate Concern Audio will be available later today. Nebraska officials face millions of dollars in repairs after floods inundated parts of the state. Repairs to bridges and highways could take months or years to finish. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor