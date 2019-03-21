Accessibility links
First Listen: Quelle Chris, 'Guns' With both eyes trained on the absurd, the underrated veteran rapper parses ideologies that drive so much animus around the world.
First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety
NPR logo

Guns

First Listen: Quelle Chris, 'Guns'

Review

First Listen: Quelle Chris, 'Guns'

Guns

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Guns
    Album
    Guns
    Artist
    Quelle Chris
    Label
    Mello Music Group
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Quelle Chris' Guns comes out March 29 via Mello Music Group. Vashni Korin/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Vashni Korin/Courtesy of the artist

"Everything is a weapon," Quelle Chris says in the middle of a phone conversation about his forthcoming album Guns. Like a lot of things about the underrated rapper and producer — who hails from Detroit but now calls Brooklyn home — the nuance in the title is liable to sail over your head.

"Yeah, I even talked to a couple of people that thought the first song was talking about me and my history of shooting people up," he says dismissively. "And I'm like, 'No, it's all just a metaphor.'"

The metaphor here is both a literal and figurative read on America's ego-driven state. Quelle Chris embodies it all through a pastiche of characters and motivations that seem to shift constantly between first- and third-person. The timing of the release — due to drop two weeks after a racially and religiously motivated mass shooting in New Zealand that continues to reverberate around the world — feels far less coincidental than consequential. With both eyes trained on the absurd, the rapper parses the ideologies that drive so much animus.

Quelle Chris, Guns hide caption

toggle caption

"Let he who is without cast the first get-out-of-my-country / Oh, the hypocrisy / Another tongue-in-cheek ode to the democracy / To help normalize the day-to-day atrocities," Quelle raps in the opening bars of "It's the Law," a song that dives deeply into the racist intentions behind white supremacy's worship of God and guns.

Yet this is not some simpleminded, heavy-handed gun critique; that would be too easy. Instead, Guns addresses the factors that trigger us to act in life, whether violently or passionately. The album pairs sharp-witted social observation with Quelle Chris' own creative show of force. It's all about things "that are weaponized for good or for evil," he says. "Love, religion, race," he adds. "Fear is more powerful than a gun."

Guns follows Quelle Chris' outstanding and absurd 2017 solo LP Being You Is Great, I Wish I Could Be You More Often and the 2018 release of Everything Is Fine, a duo album with Jean Grae that satirized the hell out of these times. The new record, marked by a bold stylistic range, is largely self-produced with assists from Dane and Chris Keys. Guest verses and vocals come courtesy of Mach-Hommy, Denmark Vessey, Cavalier, Bilal Salaam, Jean Grae and others.

But this is a Quelle Chris show, and one in which he's not shy about wielding his own lyrical weaponry. "I wanted to really dive into all of my arsenal. So the ego side of the title Guns is like, 'I'm pulling out all the guns,'" he says, always quick to defy expectation. "Everything I do comes from a very, very pure place. The music and the intention behind it is the most important thing to me. But at the same time," he adds, " it's been about 20 years of non-stop great music. Give me my f****** due."

Quelle Chris, Guns hide caption

toggle caption

First Listen: Quelle Chris, 'Guns'

01Spray and Pray

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Spray and Pray
    Album
    Guns
    Artist
    Quelle Chris
    Label
    Mello Music Group
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

02Guns

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Guns
    Album
    Guns
    Artist
    Quelle Chris
    Label
    Mello Music Group
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

03Color of the Day

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Color of the Day
    Album
    Guns
    Artist
    Quelle Chris
    Label
    Mello Music Group
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

04Mind Ya Bidness

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Mind Ya Bidness
    Album
    Guns
    Artist
    Quelle Chris
    Label
    Mello Music Group
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

05It's The Law

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    It's The Law
    Album
    Guns
    Artist
    Quelle Chris
    Label
    Mello Music Group
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

06Wild Minks (feat. Mach Hommy)

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Wild Minks (feat. Mach Hommy)
    Album
    Guns
    Artist
    Quelle Chris
    Label
    Mello Music Group
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

07Box of Wheaties (feat. Denmark Vessey)

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Box of Wheaties (feat. Denmark Vessey)
    Album
    Guns
    Artist
    Quelle Chris
    Label
    Mello Music Group
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

08PSA Drugfest 2003 Sleeveless Minks

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    PSA Drugfest 2003 Sleeveless Minks
    Album
    Guns
    Artist
    Quelle Chris
    Label
    Mello Music Group
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

09Sunday Mass (feat. Bilal Salaam)

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Sunday Mass (feat. Bilal Salaam)
    Album
    Guns
    Artist
    Quelle Chris
    Label
    Mello Music Group
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

11Obamacare

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Obamacare
    Album
    Guns
    Artist
    Quelle Chris
    Label
    Mello Music Group
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

12You, Me & Nobody Else (feat Jonathan Hoard, Jean Grae)

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    You, Me & Nobody Else (feat Jonathan Hoard, Jean Grae)
    Album
    Guns
    Artist
    Quelle Chris
    Label
    Mello Music Group
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

13WYRM

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/704827692/705132157" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    WYRM
    Album
    Guns
    Artist
    Quelle Chris
    Label
    Mello Music Group
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Purchase Featured Music

Buy Featured Music

Album
Guns
Artist
Quelle Chris
Label
Mello Music Group
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety