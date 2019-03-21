Parents Debate How Many Chuggas Should Come Before Choo-Choo

One parent got the chugga conversation going in a Reddit group. Most people agreed that one chugga is just weird and two also seems premature. Some liked the idea of four chuggas.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. You find some bizarre and entertaining stuff on Reddit, including a conversation parents are having about how many chuggas (ph) come before choo choo (ph). Most people agree that one is just weird. You can't say chugga choo choo. Two also seems premature. You haven't built any of the drama. I have always gone with four. Someone on the thread suggested applying the "Batman" theme song as a guide, which would mean eight. I'll just let you chugga that one out on your own and see if it feels right.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.