Packed Detention Centers Force Migrants To The Streets Of South Texas Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen will visit McAllen, Texas, Thursday as border officials begin a policy of releasing detainees into cities instead of sending them to ICE for processing.

Packed Detention Centers Force Migrants To The Streets Of South Texas National Packed Detention Centers Force Migrants To The Streets Of South Texas Packed Detention Centers Force Migrants To The Streets Of South Texas Audio will be available later today. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen will visit McAllen, Texas, Thursday as border officials begin a policy of releasing detainees into cities instead of sending them to ICE for processing. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor