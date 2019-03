After Cyclone Adai, Survivors Struggle In Poor Conditions On the minds of many in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi is how to survive. Hundreds of people are dead and tens of thousands have been displaced after Cyclone Idai made landfall last week.

After Cyclone Adai, Survivors Struggle In Poor Conditions Africa After Cyclone Adai, Survivors Struggle In Poor Conditions After Cyclone Adai, Survivors Struggle In Poor Conditions Audio will be available later today. On the minds of many in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi is how to survive. Hundreds of people are dead and tens of thousands have been displaced after Cyclone Idai made landfall last week. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor