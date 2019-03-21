White House Economic Report Credits Research By Super Hero Interns

The interns listed include Peter Parker, Bruce Wayne and Steve Rogers. These are the civilian names of Spiderman, Batman and Captain America. Last year's interns included Captain Kirk.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a detail in a White House economic report. This report by the president's Council of Economic Advisers forecasts strong economic growth and also gave thanks to interns for research and fact-checking. The interns listed included Peter Parker, Bruce Wayne and Steve Rogers - yes, the civilian names of Spider-Man, Batman and Captain America; interns. Apparently, this is a tradition since last year's interns included Captain Kirk.

