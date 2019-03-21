Guaido Says Venezuelan Agents Detained His Chief Of Staff In Pre-Dawn Raid

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido says government agents detained his chief of staff, Roberto Marrero, in an overnight raid Thursday. Describing what he called a kidnapping, Guaido said weapons had been planted at Marrero's house and that he should be freed immediately.

The raid took place around 2 a.m. local time, Guaido said, adding that he does not know Marrero's current whereabouts — and saying his chief of staff had denounced any knowledge of two rifles and a grenade that he says authorities allegedly found in his home.

Marrero lives in Caracas, near lawmaker Sergio Vergara — who said his residence was also searched by agents of what he called the "usurper regime" of embattled President Nicolas Maduro.

"This new outrage gives us the strength to move forward," Vergara said, pledging to continue to push for Maduro's ouster.

With Maduro facing massive protests and intense international pressure to step aside, Guaido has been recognized by the United States and dozens of other nations as Venezuela's legitimate president. He returned to the country on March 4, with the U.S. warning Maduro's government not to take action against him.

Despite those developments — and crippling economic sanctions, hyperinflation and massive blackouts — Maduro remains in power.

"When Guaido first launched his campaign to oust Maduro, many of his supporters thought victory would come quickly," NPR's Philip Reeves reported Wednesday. "Now, they're getting worried."

The arrest of Guaido's chief of staff comes nearly one month after the opposition leader and president of Venezuela's Parliament met with Vice President Mike Pence in Colombia.

Pence and Guaido called for Venezuela's military to stop supporting Maduro and accept an offer of amnesty. But so far, only around 1,000 soldiers and national police members have said they will back Guaido, as John Otis reported for NPR this morning.