Greensky Bluegrass On Mountain Stage With endearing, richly-orchestrated songs from its album All For Money, the Kalamazoo-based quintet Greensky Bluegrass returns for a third appearance on Mountain Stage.
Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting presents live concerts: folk, country and the blues
Greensky Bluegrass
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage
Greensky Bluegrass
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Greensky Bluegrass On Mountain Stage

Greensky Bluegrass On Mountain Stage

Adam Harris

The Kalamazoo-based quintet that make up Greensky Bluegrass have roots firmly clenched in traditional bluegrass. Yet the group's music balances the time-honored conventions of the genre with progressive tendencies, creating an intoxicating effect that has built a wide and appreciative fan base.

With Paul Hoffman on mandolin, David Bruzza on guitar, Anders Beck on dobro, Michael Arlen Bont on banjo, and Mike Devol on bass, the members of Greensky Bluegrass are equally at home locked into a foot-stomping groove as they are navigating the ambient haze of a reverb-drenched instrumental excursion.

In its third appearance on Mountain Stage since 2011, Greensky Bluegrass brings a set of songs from its new album All For Money, which was recorded in Asheville, Nc., at Echo Mountain with producer Dominic John Davis. Filled with epic, richly orchestrated arrangements, All For Money strikes the delicate blend between studio craftsmanship and the freedoms enjoyed in their legendary live performances.

The band has grown its fan base through constant touring and now is fruitfully sharing the spotlight with some of their contemporaries each year at its Camp Greensky Festival, which takes place June 6-8, 2019, in Wellston, Mi. Later in September, the band will headline three nights at Colorado's famed Red Rocks Amphitheater.

Set List:

  • "What You Need"
  • "Murder of Crows"
  • "Do It Alone"
  • "Wish I Didn't Know"
  • "All For Money"
