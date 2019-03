Blair Braverman And Her Dogs Finish First Attempt At Iditarod Blair Braverman just finished her rookie attempt at the nearly 1,000-mile Iditarod race in Alaska. She sent a radio diary of the most-notable moments from her first go at the race.

