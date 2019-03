Petco Welcomes All Leashed Pets, Including Texas Man's Steer

Vincent Browning took his Ankole-Watusi steer — an animal with enormous horns that commonly weighs more than 1,000 pounds — to Petco. Considered gentle, the leashed steer was welcomed.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A Texas man tested Petco to see if the pet supply company means what it says. Petco's policy is all leashed pets are welcome - all pets. Vincent Browning brought his properly leashed African Watusi steer. The animals with enormous horns commonly weigh over 1,000 pounds, but they're gentle. And the steer was welcomed. Bull in a china shop - bad. Watusi steer in a pet shop - just fine.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.