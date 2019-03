Amid Admissions Scandal, USC Announces New President Rachel Martin talks to Carol Folt, the incoming president of the University of Southern California, about the college admissions scandal, and who should be admitted to her elite school.

Amid Admissions Scandal, USC Announces New President Amid Admissions Scandal, USC Announces New President Amid Admissions Scandal, USC Announces New President Audio will be available later today. Rachel Martin talks to Carol Folt, the incoming president of the University of Southern California, about the college admissions scandal, and who should be admitted to her elite school. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor