Weekly Wrap: March Madness, 2020 Dems Shift Left, Plus What #DoingThings Really Means With March Madness in full swing, the debate over whether the NCAA should compensate athletes resurfaces once again. 2020 Democratic presidential candidates continue to unveil progressive policy positions. Plus, how Outdoor Voices' #DoingThings slogan fits into a moment where lines between advertising and everyday life are increasingly blurry. Julia Furlan fills in for Sam, and she's flanked by Gene Demby of NPR's Code Switch and Arnie Seipel from NPR Politics.
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Rashard Odomes #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners shoots against Dominik Olejniczak #13 of the Mississippi Rebels in the first half during the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images hide caption

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Rashard Odomes #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners shoots against Dominik Olejniczak #13 of the Mississippi Rebels in the first half during the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

As this year's March Madness tournament kicks off, the ongoing debate over whether the NCAA should compensate resurfaces once again. 2020 Democratic presidential candidates continue to unveil progressive policy positions. Plus, how Outdoor Voices' #DoingThings slogan fits into a moment where lines between advertising and everyday life are increasingly blurry. Julia Furlan is once again filling in for Sam, and she's flanked by Gene Demby of NPR's Code Switch and Arnie Seipel from NPR Politics.

It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders and produced by Brent Baughman and Anjuli Sastry. Our editors are Jordana Hochman and Alexander McCall. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.