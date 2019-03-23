Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Mo, Congressman Devin Nunes has filed a $250 million lawsuit against Twitter and against one account in particular for defaming him. The tweets are supposedly coming from his what?

MO ROCCA: Cow.

SAGAL: Yes...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: ...Devin Nunes's cow...

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: ...Is a Twitter account that drew the congressman's wrath with tweets like, Devin is udderly (ph) worthless.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Devin is whey - W-H-E-Y...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...Over his head in crime. He may be moo-ved (ph) to prison.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And because of this lawsuit, this account, which had a couple of hundred followers, now has more than Devin Nunes himself.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It has over 600,000 followers. It's a social media star. It's kind of a Kim Cow-dashian (ph).

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: Could Devin Nunes's cow run for Congress now?

SAGAL: It's possible, I guess. What's amazing is nobody knew about these obscure Twitter accounts that were dragging Devin Nunes until he filed - a sitting congressman - a lawsuit for $250 million that lists all these fantastic insults.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: We got all of those from the lawsuit. Who knew? I mean, he's shown us how badly he's been teased. He's like a kid is bullied in junior high school sort of saying, yeah, and then they shoved me in the locker like this. And he climbs in. And then they...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...Slammed the door like this. And he slams the door.

ADAM BURKE: At what point did he suspect this wasn't a real cow?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: That's a good question. Did he even know?

BURKE: And also, isn't this the literal definition of a Twitter beef?

(APPLAUSE)

ROCCA: Very good.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "COWPOKE")

EDDY ARNOLD: (Singing) I'm lonesome but happy, rich, but I'm broke. And the good Lord knows the reason - I'm just a cowpoke.

SAGAL: Coming up, our panelists are busting brackets at a bombastic Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

