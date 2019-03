Passengers Rescued From Disabled Cruise Ship Off Norway's West Coast

Enlarge this image toggle caption Frank Einar Vatne/AFP/Getty Images Frank Einar Vatne/AFP/Getty Images

A cruise ship off of Norway's western coast was evacuating its 1,300 passengers after losing power and issuing a mayday call on Saturday.

Helicopters and boats were helping with the evacuation process that's expected to continue for many hours, The Associated Press reports.

The Viking Sky, operated by Viking Ocean Cruises, was experiencing engine problems, the Norwegian newspaper VG reports. At the time, the cruise ship was also encountering high seas and strong winds, the newspaper said.

The ship is in Hustadsvika Bay, an area that, as Reuters reports, is known "for its fierce weather" where "shallow waters are dotted with reefs."

The Norwegian government is studying whether to "build a giant ocean tunnel through a nearby mountain to improve safety" in the bay, according to the news agency.

YouTube

After the crew was able to restart one engine, police say the Viking Sky moved farther offshore and dropped anchor. So far, only about 100 people have been evacuated, according to the AP.