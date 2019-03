BuzzFeed News Investigation Finds World Wildlife Fund Backs Paramilitary Abuses A year long investigation by BuzzFeed News has unearthed human rights violations by the anti-poaching patrols the World Wildlife Fund employs. Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with reporter Katie Baker.

