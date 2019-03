Veterans Sue Manufacturer Over Allegedly Faulty Earplugs Troops are issued ear protection, but the Pentagon recently settled a lawsuit with the manufacturer over military earplugs that allegedly didn't work. Now, there are more lawsuits coming.

