How Climate Change Is Affecting Residents' Health In Miami We visit Miami to talk with Dr. Cheryl Holder of Florida Clinicians For Climate Action, and Jorge, a fruit vendor who is feeling the effects of increasingly hot days firsthand.

How Climate Change Is Affecting Residents' Health In Miami Environment How Climate Change Is Affecting Residents' Health In Miami How Climate Change Is Affecting Residents' Health In Miami Audio will be available later today. We visit Miami to talk with Dr. Cheryl Holder of Florida Clinicians For Climate Action, and Jorge, a fruit vendor who is feeling the effects of increasingly hot days firsthand. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor