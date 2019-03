Immigrant Detainees Say They Were Sexually Abused In CBP Custody Several dozen immigrant detainees have alleged they were sexually abused in Customs and Border Protection holding facilities. This is the story of two young women who say they were victims.

Audio will be available later today.