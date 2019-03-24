Accessibility links
Read: Summary Of Mueller Report Findings Released By Justice Department Attorney General William Barr has sent Congress a synopsis of special counsel Robert Mueller's key findings. There have been calls for him to share the full report, but Barr is not required to do so.
NPR logo READ: The Justice Department's Summary Of The Mueller Report

Politics

READ: The Justice Department's Summary Of The Mueller Report

Enlarge this image

Special counsel Robert Mueller has concluded his investigation into Russia's attack on the 2016 election and any possible connections to the Trump campaign. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Special counsel Robert Mueller has concluded his investigation into Russia's attack on the 2016 election and any possible connections to the Trump campaign.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Leaders of the Justice Department have sent a summary of Robert Mueller's key findings to key members of Congress. The special counsel's office completed its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election on Friday.

Attorney General William Barr is required to notify Congress that the investigation is complete but is not obligated to release the full report, as many in both parties have demanded.

Read what Barr describes as Mueller's "principal conclusions" below.

Not seeing the letter? Click here.

The Mueller Report Is Done, But Investigations Related To Trump Will Go On

Politics

The Mueller Report Is Done, But Investigations Related To Trump Will Go On

What You Need To Know About The Russia Investigations: Alleged Collusion

National Security

What You Need To Know About The Russia Investigations: Alleged Collusion

The Mueller Report Is Getting A Lot Of Attention. Here's How We Got Here

National Security

The Mueller Report Is Getting A Lot Of Attention. Here's How We Got Here