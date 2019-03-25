New England Patriots' Star Tight End Is Calling It Quits

After four Super Bowls and a record-breaking number of touchdowns, Rob Gronkowski says it's time to retire. In a post online, the 29-year-old said he's looking forward to what comes next.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. Sad news for fans of the New England Patriots - star tight end Rob Gronkowski is calling it quits. After four Super Bowls, the Gronk says it's time to retire. In a post online, the 29-year-old thanked his fans and teammates and said he's looking forward to what comes next. And there's probably no hurry in that regard. He got $54 million for the last six years. And according to CNBC, Gronkowski has lived off money from endorsements and hasn't touched a dime of his NFL salary.

