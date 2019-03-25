Many Americans Would Like The Full Mueller Report To Be Made Public

We wanted to know what people think now that special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation is concluded. We hear from voters from different parts of the country.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

That still remains an open question - this question of whether we will ever get to see Robert Mueller's full report. But now the impact on 2020 and on the overall political environment - it is on many people's minds.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

That's what we found when our reporters fanned out across the country yesterday afternoon to get reaction to the summary of the Mueller report. And here's some of what they heard.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: It was a long time coming, and, you know, at this point, it's going to be highly politicized. And, you know, let the results speak for themselves.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: If there was something in this report that would affect my support for the president, I think indictments would have been filed. And in reality, considering the amount of witch hunt, I think, was involved in it, it's probably going to increase my support for the president.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: I think that we have an ample amount of evidence that President Trump has colluded with Russia, and this is ridiculous that they're not doing anything about it. I think that if it was almost anyone else in his place, they would have done measures against it and actually done something.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #4: I kept hearing the word witch hunt, and maybe this lends credence to that argument, that it was a witch hunt, but it's turned out to be a failed witch hunt. And so much time and effort and, you know, subpoenas - I mean, all this takes money and energy, and it was such a distraction from other more important issues that we're dealing with.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #5: I am disappointed by the fact that there were such high stakes placed on it before it was ever released. I wish that just media and politicos would have kind of held back a little bit versus setting the bar so high for what they thought was going to be released.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #6: For me, I'm curious. What I hear - no indictments. OK. I'm waiting to hear what they did observe, what they did find out, and then I'll have more questions.

CHRIS ARPS: I think that the report should be made public as much as can be made public. Barr should release as much as he can release to satisfy, as much as he can, Democrats and Republicans.

GREENE: Voices from around the country. The last voice there, Chris Arps (ph) of St. Louis, Mo., speaking about Attorney General William Barr. We also heard from Sherry Curry (ph) from Tulsa, Okla., Kelvey Vander Hart (ph) from Des Moines, Iowa, Joe Tompkins (ph) from Houston, Texas.

MARTIN: And Mara Bernstein (ph) from Tallahassee, Fla., Eddie Justice (ph) of St. Louis and Doug Lally (ph) of Sugar Land, Texas.

