Survey Finds Shoppers Under The Influence Are Spending More

An annual survey from Finder.com projects Americans as a whole will spend about $40 billion shopping under the influence in 2019. That's up from $30 billion last year.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So here's the good news. Fewer Americans are drunk shopping these days. The bad news - drunk shoppers are spending more. That's according to an annual survey from finder.com. They project Americans as a whole will spend about $40 billion shopping under the influence in 2019, up from 30 billion last year. The most common item people buy - food. I guess those jumbo slices of pizza really add up - I mean, hypothetically speaking.

