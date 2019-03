What It Means To Be An Independent Artist Today The definition of what it means to be an independent musician is more complicated than one might think. It comes down to market share, ownership and so much more.

What It Means To Be An Independent Artist Today Music What It Means To Be An Independent Artist Today What It Means To Be An Independent Artist Today Audio will be available later today. The definition of what it means to be an independent musician is more complicated than one might think. It comes down to market share, ownership and so much more. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor