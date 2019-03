Media Outlets Became A Target After Mueller Probe Results Surfaced The conclusion of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into 2016 election interference ignited an immediate barrage of criticism against the media.

Media Outlets Became A Target After Mueller Probe Results Surfaced Media Outlets Became A Target After Mueller Probe Results Surfaced Media Outlets Became A Target After Mueller Probe Results Surfaced Audio will be available later today. The conclusion of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into 2016 election interference ignited an immediate barrage of criticism against the media. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor