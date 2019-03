Israel Strikes Hamas Targets In Gaza After Rocket Attack Injures 7 People Explosions rang out in the Gaza strip after Israel's military struck Hamas targets in retaliation for a rocket fired from Gaza. Prime Minister Netanyahu cut short a Washington trip and returned home.

Israel Strikes Hamas Targets In Gaza After Rocket Attack Injures 7 People Israel Strikes Hamas Targets In Gaza After Rocket Attack Injures 7 People Israel Strikes Hamas Targets In Gaza After Rocket Attack Injures 7 People Audio will be available later today. Explosions rang out in the Gaza strip after Israel's military struck Hamas targets in retaliation for a rocket fired from Gaza. Prime Minister Netanyahu cut short a Washington trip and returned home. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor