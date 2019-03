Venezuela Faces Power Outage, Again Power is off across much of Venezuela as the second extended power outage this month closes government offices and schools.

Latin America Venezuela Faces Power Outage, Again Power is off across much of Venezuela as the second extended power outage this month closes government offices and schools.