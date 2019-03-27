Immigration System At The 'Breaking Point,' Homeland Security Official Warns

Immigration authorities are expressing alarm about the growing number of migrants crossing the southern border.

Federal agents apprehended more than 4,000 people on Monday alone — the highest one-day total in more than a decade, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

"The breaking point has arrived," said CBP Commissioner Kevin McAleenan said Wednesday in El Paso, Texas.

As the weather warms up, immigration authorities warn that the flow of migrants crossing will continue to grow. Federal agents are on pace to apprehend or encounter more than 100,000 migrants in March — the largest monthly total in more than a decade.

The majority of these migrants are families and children fleeing violence and poverty in Central America. McAleenan says they're straining the resources of Border Patrol facilities, which were designed for primarily for single men, and are far beyond their official capacity.

"We are doing everything we can to simply avoid a tragedy," McAleenan said. "But with these numbers, with the types of illnesses we're seeing at the border, I fear that it's just a matter of time."

CBP has stepped up medical care for migrants since two children died in custody in December.

But McAleenan says efforts to provide that medical attention have diverted Border Patrol agents away from their security duties.

"Our expanded medical checks and concerted efforts are saving lives," McAleenan said. "But they have a high cost to our enforcement mission."

In response, McAleenan says CBP is redirecting up to 750 blue-uniformed agents who work at Ports of Entry to help the Border Patrol with the care and custody of migrants.

McAleenan spoke in El Paso, which has become the latest hot spot for migrant crossings in recent months, as NPR's John Burnett reported earlier this week.

Immigrant advocates points out that migrants have a legal right to seek asylum once they're in the U.S. They say the Trump administration has been too focused on deterring migrants from coming, and has not allocated enough resources to processing and adjudicating their claims quickly.

As we have previously reported, there may be several reasons why the number of migrants has grown in recent months — including the reach of social media, lower smuggling costs, and unintended consequences of the Trump administration's own immigration crackdown.