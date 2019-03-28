At The European Gull Screeching Championship, Seagulls Don't Ruffle Anyone's Feathers

The European Gull Screeching Championship was just held on the Belgian coast. Jan Seys of the Flanders Marine Institute says it was organized to shed a good light on the often-hated birds.

(SOUNDBITE OF IMITATION SEAGULL SCREECH)

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

That is not a seagull. That is a human imitating one, and we'll explain why in a moment.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

A lot of people in coastal Belgium hate seagulls. That's because in the last few decades...

JAN SEYS: Seagulls started breeding on the roofs.

CORNISH: Jan Seys is with the Flanders Marine Institute in Ostend, Belgium. He points out that his country has about 37 miles of coastline, a narrow slice between France and the Netherlands.

SEYS: That's one of the advantages of living in Belgium.

CORNISH: Indeed.

SEYS: Thank you.

CHANG: All right, back to the seagulls - Mr. Seys says much of Europe's coast has seen declines in the seagull population. But in Belgium, their numbers are up, and people are getting really annoyed.

SEYS: Seagulls opening trash bags, the bird droppings of course. Some even try to steal ice creams or sandwiches from people.

CHANG: That is where the Flanders Marine Institute where Seys works comes in.

SEYS: Why not try to put it into perspective and give the seagull a more friendly and likable image?

CORNISH: Thus the Gull Screeching Championship was born - humans doing their best to sound like seagulls of course.

CHANG: Jan Seys was one of the four judges last weekend.

(SOUNDBITE OF IMITATION SEAGULL SCREECH)

CORNISH: The winners were a Dutch man and a Belgian woman. They won bragging rights and a basket of Belgian beers. This was only the second time such an event took place.

SEYS: The first edition was a Belgian championship, but because of the success of last year's event, the organizers decided to have a new one this year. There were competitors from the Netherlands, France and Belgium. Next year, it could become a world championship. But of course we don't know whether people will come all the way from the U.S. or Australia, whatever, just for a gull screeching competition. But it would be nice.

CHANG: All right, get practicing, America.

(SOUNDBITE OF IMITATION SEAGULL SCREECH)

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.