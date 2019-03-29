Accessibility links
Monique Morris: Why Are Black Girls More Likely To Be Punished In School? Black girls are disproportionately punished more often in schools. Monique Morris says schools should be a place for healing rather than punishment to help black girls reach their full potential.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.
NPR logo

Monique Morris: Why Are Black Girls More Likely To Be Punished In School?

Listen · 10:46
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/707191363/707708224" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Monique Morris: Why Are Black Girls More Likely To Be Punished In School?

Monique Morris: Why Are Black Girls More Likely To Be Punished In School?

Monique Morris: Why Are Black Girls More Likely To Be Punished In School?

Listen · 10:46
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/707191363/707708224" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Confronting Racism.

About Monique Morris's TED Talk

Black girls are disproportionately punished more often in schools. Monique Morris says schools should be a place for healing rather than punishment to help black girls reach their full potential.

About Monique Morris

Monique W. Morris is an author and social justice scholar whose work focuses on education, civil rights, and social justice. She is the author of Sing A Rhythm, Dance A Blues and Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools.

Dr. Morris has written articles, book chapters, and other publications on social justice issues and lectured widely on research, policies, and practices associated with improving juvenile justice, educational, and socioeconomic conditions for black girls, women, and their families.

She is the Founder and President of the National Black Women's Justice Institute (NBWJI).

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.