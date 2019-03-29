Howard Stevenson: How Can We Mindfully Navigate Everyday Racism?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Confronting Racism.

About Howard Stevenson's TED Talk

What does racial literacy look like in today's social climate? Howard Stevenson talks about navigating racially stressful encounters, and how it's actually an acquired skill-set.

About Howard Stevenson

Howard C. Stevenson is the director of the Racial Empowerment Collaborative (REC). He is also a professor of Africana Studies and the Constance Clayton Professor of Urban Education at the University of Pennsylvania's Graduate School of Education.

He has written numerous peer-reviewed publications, and he is the author of the teaching book Promoting Racial Literacy In Schools. His research publications and clinical work have been funded by the W.T. Grant Foundation, Annenberg Foundation and the National Institutes of Mental Health and Child Health and Human Development.

Additionally, he is the director of Forward Promise, a national program that provides philanthropic support for organizations designed to improve the health of boys and young men of color and their families. Since 1985, Stevenson has served as a clinical and consulting psychologist working in impoverished rural and urban neighborhoods across the country.