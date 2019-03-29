Accessibility links
Travis Jones: How Can White People Be Better Allies To People Of Color? Travis Jones examines the "codes of whiteness" that keep many people from engaging in conversations on race. He says white people need to take a more active role in confronting racism.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.
NPR logo

Travis Jones: How Can White People Be Better Allies To People Of Color?

Listen · 8:46
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/707193758/707708851" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Travis Jones: How Can White People Be Better Allies To People Of Color?

Travis Jones: How Can White People Be Better Allies To People Of Color?

Travis Jones: How Can White People Be Better Allies To People Of Color?

Listen · 8:46
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/707193758/707708851" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode Confronting Racism.

About Travis Jones's TED Talk

Travis Jones examines the "codes of whiteness" that keep many people from engaging in conversations on race. He says white people need to take a more active role in confronting racism.

About Travis Jones

Travis L. Jones is a principal strategist with The Winters Group, Inc. His work focuses on race, religion, cultural competency, and leadership. He is also an educator, both in and outside of academia. Jones is interested in issues of power, and all of the ways our respective cultural worlds shape our thinking.

He holds a B.A. in Philosophy and an M.A. in Sociology from The University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNCC), a Master's of Divinity, and is currently pursuing a Ph.D. from UNCC with concentrations in Leadership Development and Organizational Culture. He's also an instructor at UNCC.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.