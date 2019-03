Venezuelans Stream Into Colombia Latin America is dealing with a refugee crisis larger than anyone in the region has seen before. Thousands of Venezuelans are pouring across the border into Colombia each day.

Venezuelans Stream Into Colombia Latin America Venezuelans Stream Into Colombia Venezuelans Stream Into Colombia Audio will be available later today. Latin America is dealing with a refugee crisis larger than anyone in the region has seen before. Thousands of Venezuelans are pouring across the border into Colombia each day. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor