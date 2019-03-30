Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Hari, the pope, as we know, has some unusual opinions for a pope. Well, this week, we found out he really doesn't like it when you try to kiss his what?

(LAUGHTER)

HARI KONDABOLU: All right. I got to be careful here.

(LAUGHTER)

KONDABOLU: Would it be his ring?

SAGAL: Yes, Hari, it would be his ring.

KONDABOLU: Wow, all right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: It's a long-held tradition. Catholics line up for hours to kiss the pope's ring. But this week, this video of Pope Francis went viral where he repeatedly yanked his hand away from people trying to kiss it. It was very strange. They weren't even trying to use their tongues.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The video - you must see it. It's great. The pope is kindly shaking hands with this line of pilgrims waiting to greet him. But when they go to kiss his ring, he almost, like, violently takes his hand away. And it's not subtle at all. And you can see his lips moving as he says, down low, too slow.

(LAUGHTER)

BRIAN BABYLON: You know, the funniest thing about that video was - it was like almost like - what? - almost, like, seven people in a row. The person behind him clearly saw the pope don't like that.

SAGAL: Yeah.

BABYLON: And they're like, oh, no, I'm kissing that ring.

SAGAL: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

BABYLON: And then they...

SAGAL: It's true.

BABYLON: And they were coming in like juke moves, like give me that ring, give me that ring.

SAGAL: Or maybe they were thinking, well, he's saving himself for me.

(LAUGHTER)

PAULA POUNDSTONE: But instead of taking social cues from the situation, they were strategizing.

SAGAL: Yeah. I'm going to get that ring.

POUNDSTONE: You know, that last guy missed - yeah.

SAGAL: I also found out something very interesting reading about this incident. When a pope dies or leaves office but is almost through death, they destroy the pope's ring, his papal ring.

POUNDSTONE: What?

SAGAL: Well, it's, you know, because yuck.

POUNDSTONE: It's got drool on it.

SAGAL: Yeah.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ONE LAST KISS")

JESSE PEARSON: (Singing) Oh, one last kiss. Give me one last kiss. It never felt like this. Nah, baby, not like this.

SAGAL: Coming up, it's a very frugal Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

