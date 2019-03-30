Predictions

Our panelists predict what will be the next reason NASA cancels a spacewalk.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, why will NASA cancel the spacewalk next time? Hari Kondabolu.

HARI KONDABOLU: Because the space shuttle was designed by Boeing.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Brian Babylon.

BRIAN BABYLON: A rampant Pokemon infestation.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Weather.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME. Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Hari Kondabolu, Brian Babylon, Paula Poundstone. Thanks to all of you for listening.

(CHEERING)

SAGAL: I'm Peter Sagal, and we'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR.

