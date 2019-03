St. Louis Museum Catches Fire, But Firefighters Save Artifacts The Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum in St. Louis burned in a massive fire on Tuesday. But firefighters were able to save many of the priceless documents inside. Kerry Manderbach is the director.

St. Louis Museum Catches Fire, But Firefighters Save Artifacts National St. Louis Museum Catches Fire, But Firefighters Save Artifacts St. Louis Museum Catches Fire, But Firefighters Save Artifacts Audio will be available later today. The Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum in St. Louis burned in a massive fire on Tuesday. But firefighters were able to save many of the priceless documents inside. Kerry Manderbach is the director. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor