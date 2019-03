Remembering Agnès Varda One of the world's most influential filmmakers, Agnes Varda, has died at age 90. In 2017, she received an honorary Oscar.

Remembering Agnès Varda

One of the world's most influential filmmakers, Agnes Varda, has died at age 90. In 2017, she received an honorary Oscar.