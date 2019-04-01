Accessibility links
Courtney Marie Andrews

It was a day when sunlight drenched the office and the songs of heart from Courtney Marie Andrews felt right at home. It's been a year since her comforting album, May Your Kindness Remain, came out. Amazingly it's her sixth record, and yet she's still a just few years shy of 30. The opening number here at the Tiny Desk, the album's title track, is a shining example of why the songs of Courtney Marie Andrews endure, beginning with her words, based on friendships, and the understanding of a kind soul.

"And if your money runs out
And your good looks fade
May your kindness remain
Oh, may your kindness remain"

Then there's her voice, with a power that feels so unexpected coming from her small frame. Courtney Marie supports the stories she tells with her delicate yet powerful guitar and a band of musicians here at the Tiny Desk with a great understanding of the subtleties that make her music sustain and strengthen over many listens.

SET LIST

  • "May Your Kindness Remain"
  • "Rough Around the Edges"
  • "This House"

MUSICIANS

Courntney Marie Andrews: lead vocal, guitar, piano; William Mapp: drums; Alassane Gregoire Diarra: keyboard; Ole Kirkeng: bass

CREDITS

Producers: Bob Boilen, Kara Frame; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, Kimani Oletu, Kara Frame; Associate Producer: Bobby Carter; Production Assistant: Adelaide Sandstrom

[+] read more[-] less

