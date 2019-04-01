It was a day when sunlight drenched the office and the songs of heart from Courtney Marie Andrews felt right at home. It's been a year since her comforting album, May Your Kindness Remain, came out. Amazingly it's her sixth record, and yet she's still a just few years shy of 30. The opening number here at the Tiny Desk, the album's title track, is a shining example of why the songs of Courtney Marie Andrews endure, beginning with her words, based on friendships, and the understanding of a kind soul.

"And if your money runs out

And your good looks fade

May your kindness remain

Oh, may your kindness remain"

Then there's her voice, with a power that feels so unexpected coming from her small frame. Courtney Marie supports the stories she tells with her delicate yet powerful guitar and a band of musicians here at the Tiny Desk with a great understanding of the subtleties that make her music sustain and strengthen over many listens.

SET LIST

"May Your Kindness Remain"

"Rough Around the Edges"

"This House"

MUSICIANS

Courntney Marie Andrews: lead vocal, guitar, piano; William Mapp: drums; Alassane Gregoire Diarra: keyboard; Ole Kirkeng: bass

