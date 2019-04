Southern Border Closure Would Have Consequences For U.S. Economy President Trump has threatened to close the U.S. border with Mexico in response to a large number of illegal border crossings. More than $1.6 billion in goods flow across the border each day.

Southern Border Closure Would Have Consequences For U.S. Economy Southern Border Closure Would Have Consequences For U.S. Economy Southern Border Closure Would Have Consequences For U.S. Economy Audio will be available later today. President Trump has threatened to close the U.S. border with Mexico in response to a large number of illegal border crossings. More than $1.6 billion in goods flow across the border each day. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor