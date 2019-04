U.S. Stops F-35 Parts Delivery After Turkey Decides To Buy Russian Missile System Turkey is helping the U.S. build the F-35 jet fighter. It also insists on buying a Russian air defense missile system that could shoot that warplane down. The U.S. says the NATO ally can't have both.

