Bankruptcy Filings Indicate Times Are Tough For Many U.S. Farmers Bankruptcies for farmers in the Midwest has risen sharply. Some farmers have been hit by a trifecta of bad circumstances: trade tariff disputes, continuing low crop prices and extensive flooding.

