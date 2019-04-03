Henry Louis Gates Jr. Points To Reconstruction As The Genesis Of White Supremacy
Henry Louis Gates Jr. Points To Reconstruction As The Genesis Of White Supremacy
Gates says white supremacy was born in the years after the Civil War, as white Southerners looked for ways to roll back the newly acquired rights of African-Americans. His new book is Stony the Road.
Stony the Road
Reconstruction, White Supremacy, and the Rise of Jim Crow
Hardcover, 296 pages |purchase
Buy Featured Book
Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?