The Thistle & Shamrock: World Beat

Enlarge this image toggle caption Mark Bennett/Riotsquad Publicity Mark Bennett/Riotsquad Publicity

Circumnavigate the world of Celtic music as we listen to progressive, crossover Celtic roots recordings influenced by Latin, Balkan and African music and rhythms. Artists this week include the Afro Celt Sound System, Eileen Ivers, and The House Band.