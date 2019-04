Baseball's Rules For Next Season May Eliminate The LOOGY Sports commentator Mike Pesca opines on baseball's left-handed, one-out guy. That's a left-handed pitcher who's brought in to face one, usually left-handed batter. The bullpen staple may be fading.

