Anthony Carrigan On 'Barry'

A few years after he was told he should quit acting, Anthony Carrigan shines as NoHo Hank on HBO's 'Barry.' He talks to guest host Elise Hu about working with Bill Hader, empathizing with the villains he plays, and finding peace with a condition that once made a career in Hollywood seem out of reach. 'Barry' airs Sunday nights on HBO. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org.

Brent Baughman and Alexander McCall produced and edited this episode.