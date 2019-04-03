Accessibility links
Anthony Carrigan On 'Barry,' Playing Bad Guys A few years after he was told he should quit acting, Anthony Carrigan shines as NoHo Hank on HBO's 'Barry.' He talks to guest host Elise Hu about working with Bill Hader, empathizing with the villains he plays, and finding peace with a condition that once made a career in Hollywood seem out of reach. 'Barry' airs Sunday nights on HBO. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org.
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Anthony Carrigan attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles. His co-star Bill Hader won that night's Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic hide caption

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Anthony Carrigan attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles. His co-star Bill Hader won that night's Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Brent Baughman and Alexander McCall produced and edited this episode.