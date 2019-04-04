Accessibility links
First Listen: Glen Hansard, 'This Wild Willing' Where Hansard's early solo work felt suited to seated shows in elegant theaters, This Wild Willing often seems tailored to rawer spaces, from intimate bars to the open air.
First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety
NPR logo

Glen Hansard

First Listen: Glen Hansard, 'This Wild Willing'

First Listen: Glen Hansard, 'This Wild Willing'

Glen Hansard

Enlarge this image

Glen Hansard's This Wild Willing comes out April 12 via Anti. Stephan Vanfleteren/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Stephan Vanfleteren/Courtesy of the artist

Glen Hansard's This Wild Willing comes out April 12 via Anti.

Stephan Vanfleteren/Courtesy of the artist

Nearly 30 years into his recording career, Glen Hansard needed a new approach. He'd done vein-bulging high drama, both in The Frames and, to a subtler degree, in collaboration with Markéta Irglová as the Oscar-winning duo The Swell Season. And he'd recast himself as a brooding balladeer on a string of stately solo albums. But Hansard's work required a jolt — a fresh method of writing, arranging, performing, recording.

Glen Hansard
Courtesy of the artist

For This Wild Willing, he found it by building songs out of ambitious studio improvisations that led him down intriguing side roads. In addition to longtime collaborators like bassist Joe Doyle, electronic musicians Dunk Murphy and Deasy added touches of scuffed-up atmosphere, while the Iranian-born Khoshravesh brothers lent a Middle Eastern swirl to a sound that billows and rambles alluringly. That sonic invention, made possible in part by a huge supporting cast, comes coupled with welcome bursts of intensity: Where Hansard's first three solo albums felt suited to seated shows in elegant theaters, This Wild Willing often seems tailored to rawer spaces, from intimate bars to the open air of a packed amphitheater.

Freshly inspired, Hansard finds thoughtful ways to fuse multiple sides of his artistic personality in a single song. "Fool's Game" opens on an elegant note, submerging his ever-approachable voice in effects before blooming into a lavishly appointed arrangement, only to burst — roughly halfway through its six minutes — into a full roar of Sigur Rós-ian orchestral overdrive, a squall of feedback, a moment of respite and a sweet vocal coda courtesy of Aida Shahghasemi. It's gorgeous: expansive without sacrificing intimacy.

While Hansard hits a few familiar lyrical beats on This Wild Willing — the embrace of hope, the pursuit of connection and celebration, expressions of unwavering support — the album also digs hard into the idea and importance of romantic sacrifice. These are songs of letting go and listening, born of a wild willingness to let others in.

Glen Hansard
Courtesy of the artist

First Listen: Glen Hansard, 'This Wild Willing'

01I'll Be You, Be Me

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    I'll Be You, Be Me
    Album
    This Wild Willing
    Artist
    Glen Hansard
    Label
    Epitaph
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
This Wild Willing
Album
This Wild Willing
Artist
Glen Hansard
Label
Epitaph
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

02Don't Settle

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Don't Settle
    Album
    This Wild Willing
    Artist
    Glen Hansard
    Label
    Epitaph
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
This Wild Willing
Album
This Wild Willing
Artist
Glen Hansard
Label
Epitaph
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

03Fool's Game

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Fool's Game
    Album
    This Wild Willing
    Artist
    Glen Hansard
    Label
    Epitaph
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
This Wild Willing
Album
This Wild Willing
Artist
Glen Hansard
Label
Epitaph
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

04Race to the Bottom

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Race to the Bottom
    Album
    This Wild Willing
    Artist
    Glen Hansard
    Label
    Epitaph
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
This Wild Willing
Album
This Wild Willing
Artist
Glen Hansard
Label
Epitaph
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

05The Closing Door

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    The Closing Door
    Album
    This Wild Willing
    Artist
    Glen Hansard
    Label
    Epitaph
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
This Wild Willing
Album
This Wild Willing
Artist
Glen Hansard
Label
Epitaph
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

06Brother's Keeper

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Brother's Keeper
    Album
    This Wild Willing
    Artist
    Glen Hansard
    Label
    Epitaph
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
This Wild Willing
Album
This Wild Willing
Artist
Glen Hansard
Label
Epitaph
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

07Mary

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Mary
    Album
    This Wild Willing
    Artist
    Glen Hansard
    Label
    Epitaph
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
This Wild Willing
Album
This Wild Willing
Artist
Glen Hansard
Label
Epitaph
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

08Threading Water

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Threading Water
    Album
    This Wild Willing
    Artist
    Glen Hansard
    Label
    Epitaph
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
This Wild Willing
Album
This Wild Willing
Artist
Glen Hansard
Label
Epitaph
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

09Weight of the World

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Weight of the World
    Album
    This Wild Willing
    Artist
    Glen Hansard
    Label
    Epitaph
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
This Wild Willing
Album
This Wild Willing
Artist
Glen Hansard
Label
Epitaph
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

10Who's Gonna Be Your Baby Now

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Who's Gonna Be Your Baby Now
    Album
    This Wild Willing
    Artist
    Glen Hansard
    Label
    Epitaph
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
This Wild Willing
Album
This Wild Willing
Artist
Glen Hansard
Label
Epitaph
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

11Good Life of Song

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Good Life of Song
    Album
    This Wild Willing
    Artist
    Glen Hansard
    Label
    Epitaph
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
This Wild Willing
Album
This Wild Willing
Artist
Glen Hansard
Label
Epitaph
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

12Leave a Light

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Leave a Light
    Album
    This Wild Willing
    Artist
    Glen Hansard
    Label
    Epitaph
    Released
    2019

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
This Wild Willing
Album
This Wild Willing
Artist
Glen Hansard
Label
Epitaph
Released
2019

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety